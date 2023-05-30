Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape has said a proposed security treaty with Australia has been delayed over "certain wordings and provisions," a week after the strategically important South Pacific Island nation signed a new security pact with the United States that sparked protests.

Marape informed Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles of the delay on Monday on the sidelines of an international forum in South Korea, the Papua New Guinean leader’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marape told Marles, who is also defence minister, that the treaty is a "work in progress and required the PNG side to consult our domestic processes and sovereign laws in relation to certain wordings and provisions," the statement said.

In January, the two leaders pledged in a joint statement to conclude substantive negotiations on the treaty by the end of April.

The treaty, which would enhance security cooperation and acknowledge that the neighbouring nations "share a mutual strategic interest in a safe, stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," was expected to be signed in June.

Marape told Marles that Papua New Guinea "in no way would compromise its excellent existing bilateral relations with Australia," its most generous aid donor, the statement said.

Marles' office later said he and Marape had discussed expanding their nations' partnership in areas including defence, security, visa processing and labour mobility.

"We have a proud history of working together in the interests of the region," it said in a statement.

Related China warns against 'geopolitical games' as US, PNG sign security pact

Countering China’s influence