Saudi Arabia has extended its initiative to Türkiye to streamline pilgrims' travel, immigration, and other processes to Islam's holiest cities of Mecca and Medina.

The 'Makkah Route Initiative', which began in 2019 as part of the "Guests of God Service Programme," one of many initiatives in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, has now reached out to Türkiye.

This initiative is being carried out in Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Ivory Coast, as well as Türkiye, according to the Saudi Interior Ministry.

It aims to assist pilgrims by simplifying procedures so that they can be completed in their home countries.

The initiative includes visas, passports, and health procedures for pilgrims before they leave their home countries. It additionally covers luggage procedures, transportation, and lodging upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Erbas, the head of Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet, expressed his happiness at the project's launch at Istanbul Airport.

Erbas said that the project will provide significant convenience to Turkish pilgrims by allowing them to complete critical tasks such as fingerprinting and passport control at Istanbul Airport, which are typically performed at landings in Saudi Arabia's Mecca or Medina cities.