Almost three people have been murdered every hour in South Africa during the first three months of the year, according to police statistics from the crime-ridden country.

Police recorded 6,289 people killed in the country, which has one of the world's highest murder rates, between January and March, up 3.4 percent from the period last year according to Tuesday's statistics.

But Police Minister Bheki Cele, who has long been under fire over the rampant crime, said the overall picture was improving.

"We are gradually gaining back the ground from criminals," Cele told a press conference, saying for example that child murders were down 20 percent.

The number of rapes also declined slightly by 2.8 percent, though more than 10,500 cases were still reported in the first quarter of this year.

But there was a "stubborn increase" in cash-in-transit robberies of more than 20 percent, with 64 cases reported, Cele said.