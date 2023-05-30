The United Nations human rights chief has said he has formally conveyed his concerns over a new British migration law to the government, saying he was worried it would bar people from seeking asylum.

"We have very serious concerns from an international refugee law and from an international human rights law perspective, because it (the bill) would essentially bar people from seeking asylum in the UK if they come through a certain way," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in an interview in Geneva on Tuesday, adding that he had "formally raised" this with London last month.

Stopping small boat arrivals across the Channel from France is a priority for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Illegal Migration Bill was approved by parliament's lower house in April.

If passed by the House of Lords, it would allow for the swift detention and deportation of asylum seekers and migrants arriving in the boats back home or to so-called safe third countries such as Rwanda.

It is the UN rights chief’s job to communicate with governments on their perceived failings, but some rights experts say it is less common for Western democracies to receive formal rebukes.

A spokesperson at the British diplomatic mission in Geneva said: "We continue to engage with the High Commissioner on the Illegal Migration Bill," adding that it was confident that its policies, including the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda, were lawful and complied with a UN refugee convention.

Refugee rights 'thrown to the wind'