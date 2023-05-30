Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for increased economic, cultural and social integration of South American countries as he opened a summit with a dozen leaders of the region in Brasilia.

"Today we are taking the first steps to resume our dialogue," he told the meeting on Tuesday attended by all the region's leaders except Peru.

Lula urged state banks to work together to finance development and said the region should reduce dependence on "extra-regional currencies" for trade, without mentioning the US dollar.

He proposed creating a regional energy market and suggested coordinated actions to tackle climate crisis.

Lula said South American integration was interrupted in recent years by conservative governments, singling out his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro who, he said, led to the isolation of Brazil from the world and its neighbours.

Ideological divisions

Ideological divisions undermined a previous attempt at regional cooperation called Unasur created by leftist presidents in 2008 that floundered when several countries elected right-wing governments, creating diplomatic fissures on the continent.

Tuesday's meeting included Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who met with Lula on Monday on his first visit to Brazil in eight years to fully restore relations that were broken off by Bolsonaro.