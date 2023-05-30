The military of Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has accused Rwanda and the M23 rebel group of planning to attack the eastern city of Goma, as tensions ratchet up in the troubled African nation.

In a statement published on Monday evening, seen by the AFP news agency, DRC army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge denounced the "warmongering behaviour" of Rwanda's military and "its proxies from the M23".

He cited troop movements in Rwanda and in areas of eastern DRC near the Rwandan border.

"The objective of this redeployment is to attack the city of Goma," Ekenge said. An M23 spokesperson contacted by AFP was not immediately available for comment.

The Tutsi-led M23 has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province since taking up arms in late 2021 after years of dormancy, with over one million people displaced by the fighting.

M23 rebels have also come close to cutting off Goma, a commercial hub of around one million people sandwiched between the Rwandan border and Lake Kivu.

The DRC has repeatedly accused its neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge Kigali denies.

But the United States and several other Western countries, as well as independent UN experts, agree with the DRC's assessment.

Last week, DRC's Defence Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba also said Rwanda and the M23 were preparing to attack Goma in a bid to occupy the city.