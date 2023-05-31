North Korea has said that its attempt to launch the country's first spy satellite has failed.

In a statement published on state media on Wednesday, North Korea said a rocket carrying the spy satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula's western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.

It said scientists were examining the cause of the failure.

The rocket was launched about 6:30 am local time from the North\'s northwestern Tongchang-ri area, where the country's main space launch center is located, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korea's military earlier said the North Korean rocket had "an abnormal flight" before it fell in the waters.

It released images of part of a spy satellite that crashed soon after launch due to a rocket failure, with Seoul's military finding and salvaging the debris.

The images show a large barrel-like metal structure with some thin pipes and wires at the bottom, which South Korea's military said it salvaged in waters 200 kilometres west of Eocheong Island.

Earlier North Korea's launch prompting city officials in Seoul to issue a warning to citizens to prepare to evacuate.

Japan also issued and later withdrew evacuation alerts.