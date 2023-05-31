A private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers have returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.

The capsule carrying the four parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle late on Tuesday, 12 hours after undocking from the orbiting lab.

The Saudi government picked up the multimillion-dollar tab for its two astronauts: Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher who became the first Saudi woman in space; and fighter pilot Ali al Qarni.

Barnawi wiped away tears as she wrapped up her experiments and prepared to leave the space station.

"Every story comes to an end and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country and our region," she said on Monday.

In August 2022, Sara Sabry became the first Arab woman and the first Egyptian to fly to space on a brief suborbital ride operated by the Blue Origin astro-tourist venture of Jeff Bezos.

The ISS stay of Alqarni and Barnawi was also notable for overlapping with that of Sultan Alneyadi, an ISS Expedition-69 crew member from the United Arab Emirates, marking the first time three astronauts from the Arab world were aboard the space station together.

