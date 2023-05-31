A deal to raise the US debt ceiling has passed its first major test in Congress, surviving a crucial procedural vote amid a conservative backlash that resurrected the threat of the country's first-ever default.

Lawmakers have until Monday next week to green-light an agreement between Republicans and Democrats to allow more borrowing and ensure the country doesn't miss loan repayments — a self-inflicted blunder that would send the world's number one economy into a tailspin.

There were sighs of relief across Washington as Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic President Joe Biden agreed on the 99-page "Fiscal Responsibility Act" at the weekend, agreeing to pare back federal spending and raise the debt ceiling until 2025.

It needs lawmakers' support at a crucial vote Wednesday in the House of Representatives, but briefly looked like it might fall at a preliminary hurdle on Tuesday, as the Rules Committee prepared it for a floor debate.

Conservatives voiced anger that proposed spending cuts fall far short of what they agreed in a bill passed by House Republicans last month, and party leaders were sweating on the accord making it through the committee to the floor.

In the end it advanced to a vote of the full House scheduled for Wednesday evening after it passed 7-6, with two hard right Republicans — Chip Roy and Ralph Norman — joining the four Democrats to vote against it.

The text has been eviscerated by a growing roster of detractors who have already pledged to reject it at the full floor vote, with Roy calling it a "turd sandwich."

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a "sensible compromise."

Senate Republican leader McConnell said McCarthy "deserves our thanks."

'Bad deal'

"Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent us here to borrow an additional $4 trillion to get absolutely nothing in return," Roy said at a news conference called by the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus earlier on Tuesday.

The agreement would hold spending flat for 2024 while boosting cash for defence and veterans and clawing back $28 billion in unspent Covid aid money.