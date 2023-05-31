South Africa's main opposition party has said it filed papers with a local court requesting that its government arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he travels to the country for the upcoming BRICS summit.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Putin, who is expected to attend the summit in Johannesburg in late August.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said its preemptory court action is intended to ensure that South Africa, a signatory to the Rome Statute, upholds its obligations by arresting Putin and handing him over to The Hague-based court.

"President Putin is accused by the ICC of being responsible for the war crimes of unlawful deportation of children, and the unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation under Articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute," the DA said in a statement.

Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, will be among several ministers attending the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Cape Town in early June.

Russia is a close ally of South Africa, a fellow member of BRICS, a bloc of emerging economies that also includes Brazil, India and China.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it granted diplomatic immunity to foreign officials who will attend the BRICS meetings.

