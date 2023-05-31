The Sudanese army has suspended its participation in US- and Saudi-brokered ceasefire talks on Wednesday accusing its paramilitary foes of failing to honour their commitments.

The mediators of the talks in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah have acknowledged repeated violations of the truce by both sides but have so far held off imposing any sanctions in the hope of keeping the warring parties at the negotiating table.

The army walked out "because the rebels have never implemented a single one of the provisions of a short-term ceasefire which required their withdrawal from hospitals and residential buildings," a Sudanese government official told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The army said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had also "repeatedly violated the truce", the official added.

US and Saudi mediators said late Monday that the warring parties had agreed to extend by five days a humanitarian truce they had frequently violated over the previous week.

The mediators admitted the truce had been "imperfectly observed" but said the extension "will permit further humanitarian efforts".

But despite the pledges of both sides, fighting flared again on Tuesday both in greater Khartoum and in the flashpoint western region of Darfur.

"The army is ready to fight until victory," army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan declared during a visit to troops in the capital.

The RSF, led by Burhan's deputy-turned-foe Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said they will "exercise their right to defend themselves" and accused the army of violating the truce.

Fears of breakdown

Since fighting erupted between the rival security forces on April 15, more than 1,800 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.