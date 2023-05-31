Uganda's president has signed into law anti-LGBT legislation supported by many in this East African country.

The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn't criminalise those who identify as LGBT.

But the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV, as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

A suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, according to the legislation.

Parliamentary Speaker Anita Among said in a statement that the president had “answered the cries of our people” in signing the bill.