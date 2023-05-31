An Israeli air strike targeting positions of a Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon has killed five Palestinians and wounded 10 others, group officials said.

An Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity denied the country had any role in Wednesday's incident. Lebanon's army declined to comment.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on reports in foreign media and a correspondent for Israel's Army Radio, citing Israeli officials, said "there was no Israeli attack on the PFLP along the Lebanon-Syria border".

However, Anwar Raja of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, said the Israeli strike hit the Lebanese eastern town of Qusaya near the border with Syria. He said two of the wounded are in critical condition.

Another PFLP-GC official, the Lebanon-based Abu Wael Issam, said that his group will respond “at the suitable time.” He added that the strike will not deter his group from “escalating the fight against the Israeli enemy.”

A representative for the PFLP-GC in Lebanon Abu Kifah Ghazi said airplanes had been heard over the PFLP-GC position all night.

Asked about the Israel response, Raja attributed Israel’s denial to “the sensitivity of the situation in Lebanon,” a suggestion that any acknowledgement of a strike by Israel would push Hezbollah to retaliate.