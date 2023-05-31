Latvian lawmakers have selected the country’s long-serving and popular foreign minister, a strong backer of Ukraine, as its new head of state in a tight vote.

The 100-seat Saeima legislature elected on Wednesday Edgars Rinkevics, the country's top diplomat since 2011, as president to serve for a four-year term. He received 52 votes, one vote more than required to win the race. Incumbent Egils Levits, Latvia's head of state since 2019, didn't seek reelection.

Rinkevics's closest rival, businessman Uldis Pilens, got 25 votes in the third round of voting between the two remaining contenders after the third candidate, Elina Pinto, had dropped out of the contest.

Rinkevics, 49, served — among other posts — as a state secretary with the defence ministry and worked as a journalist with Latvian Radio in the 1990s. As foreign minister, he has enjoyed high popularity among Latvians due to his hard stance toward neighbouring Russia and his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Levits had been expected to seek reelection. But in a surprise move announced earlier this month, Levits said he was disappointed that parties in Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ three-party coalition government hadn’t been able to agree on a joint candidate and said he wouldn’t run in such a situation.

Ceremonial post