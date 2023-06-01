Thursday, June 1, 2023

Dutch and Czech investigators have completed a six-week mission to Ukraine for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to gather evidence of damage caused to critical and civilian infrastructure, the group's leader said.

Russia conducted a winter campaign of air strikes on Ukrainian energy and utilities infrastructure, damaging up to 50 percent of the energy system. Kiev said this was a war crime, while Moscow said the targets were legitimate.

Speaking in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Maud Droogh, who led the mission, declined to provide details of what exactly the team investigated, but said they had visited facilities in Ukraine's east and south.

She said the team comprised 45 investigators, including mostly Royal Netherlands Marechaussee military police and several experts from the Czech Republic.

Moscow does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC and on May 19 said it had issued an arrest warrant for the court prosecutor who prepared an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

1455 GMT - Two wounded after drone hits Russian city near Ukraine: governor

Two people have been wounded after a drone hit Russia's southwestern city of Belgorod near Ukraine, regional officials said.

"An unknown device exploded in Belgorod," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that preliminary data showed "a UAV fell onto a road," referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The governor said two men were injured and one of them was hospitalised with a suspected concussion. He added that at least eight civilians were also injured during the overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said the explosion went off near a petrol station, adding the blast took place "not far from the ground."

Earlier, the defence ministry in Moscow said that Russia used jets and artillery to thwart an attempt by Ukrainian troops to "invade" the region of Belgorod.

1424 GMT - Zelenskyy pushes for Ukraine support at European leaders' summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken his quest for more arms and support to a sprawling summit of some 50 European leaders in Moldova, becoming the focal point of an event that seeks to quell regional conflicts and shore up unity in the face of Russia’s offensive.

Zelenskyy told reporters on arrival to the meeting that Kiev had not fixed a date for a summit that would set parameters to end the conflict because Kiev was working to bring as many nations as possible to the table.

Ukraine has proposed a peace summit for several months, but it has so far not materialised given it would not include Russia and aims at attracting countries beyond Kiev's allies.

1353 GMT - Russian FM set for BRICS meet in South Africa with Ukraine on agenda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting in South Africa with counterparts from the BRICS economic bloc of developing nations for discussions that will start with “an exchange of views” on major geopolitical issues, including the war in Ukraine, South Africa's ambassador to the bloc said.

Most of the BRICS countries differ sharply from the position of the US and its Western allies on the conflict. Speaking ahead of the meeting, the South African ambassador, Anil Sooklal, referred to the West's military aid to Ukraine as one of the things that “fuels the conflict.”

“Any endeavour that fuels the conflict does not solve the problem," Sooklal said when asked for his reaction to Western “attempts” to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

1241 GMT - Ukraine: Russia again blocking Black Sea grain export deal

Ukraine's Ministry of Renovation and Infrastructure has said the Black Sea grain export deal had been halted again because Russia had blocked the registration of ships to all Ukrainian ports.

The Türkiye brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Moscow and Kiev last July to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, a leading global grain exporter.

Russia agreed in May to a two-month extension of the deal but has said the initiative will cease unless an agreement aimed at overcoming obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports is fulfilled.

1204 GMT - Taiwan donates $5M towards rebuilding Ukraine with Lithuania

Taiwan has donated five million dollars towards Lithuanian-led reconstruction projects in Ukraine, a Lithuanian government investment agency said.

The funds will be spent towards rebuilding a school in Borodianka and a kindergarten in Irpin, Central Project Management Agency said in a statement.

The Lithuanian government has spent $9.2 million (9.8 million euros) towards the rebuilding and the Taiwanese contribution will be used to purchase educational equipment.