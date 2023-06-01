The United States and Taiwan will sign a trade deal on Thursday, Taipei said, in a move likely to stoke tensions between Beijing and Washington over the island.

The Office of Trade Negotiations in Taipei announced that the first batch of agreements under "The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade" will be inked in Washington at 10 AM local time (1400 GMT), without providing details.

But Beijing detests any hint of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and other governments as it considers the self-ruled island its own territory.

"The deal that will be signed tonight is not only very historic but also signals a new beginning," cabinet spokesman Alan Lin told reporters in Taipei. "Relevant tasks are yet to be completed... Taiwan will continue to move towards a comprehensive FTA with the United States to ensure Taiwan's economic security."

Related Taiwan, technology at core of renewed US senators' push against China

Comprehensive deal