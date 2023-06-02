More than a fortnight after the May 14 general elections in Thailand, voters are still far from certain who will be their country's next prime minister. Or whether the poll body will allow the winners to take their parliamentary seats at all.

According to the Election Commission’s final count, the up-and-coming Move Forward Party won 151 seats during the mid-May elections. It’s closely followed by the well-established Pheu Thai party led by the Shinawatra family with 141 seats. Pheu Thai had earlier hoped to win a landslide.

Meanwhile, the populist conservatives, Bhumjaithai Party, secured 70 seats, followed by the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party with 40 seats. Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha’s United Thai Nation won a dismal 36 seats while the Democrat Party won 25 seats. Other smaller parties hold the remaining seats.

After the initial euphoria following the surprise electoral victory of the Move Forward Party, which vaulted its charismatic 42-year-old leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, into the international limelight, the more difficult task of forming a government has been set in motion. That political reality is now testing the Harvard-educated politician before he could even become the premier.

Thailand’s parliament, also known as the National Assembly, is divided into two chambers: the 500-seat House of Representatives and the 250-member Senate. According to the military junta-endorsed 2017 Constitution, to become prime minister, the candidate needs the support of 50 percent plus one of the 750 National Assembly members.

Because none of the parties won an outright majority, the political bloc that received the highest number of seats, in this case, the Move Forward Party, gets the first crack at nominating a prime minister and forming a new government.

Pita quickly declared his readiness to be prime minister. Accordingly, political horse-trading followed. Among the most contentious is the demand of the runner-up party, Pheu Thai, to be rewarded with the House Speaker portfolio, posing a major source of irritation and a potential stumbling block within the coalition.

While the House Speaker issue remains unresolved, Pita and the Move Forward Party eventually assembled an alliance with seven other parties, including Pheu Thai, commanding an estimated 313 seats in the 500-seat lower house.

"This is another historic moment that shows we can transform the government to democracy peacefully," Pita declared as he announced the agreement with the other parties.

But even with that political coalition, Pita fell short of the 376 votes required from both chambers of the National Assembly for him to become prime minister. That means he and the Move Forward Party have to court senators in the upper house.

Military clout

Pita has his work cut out for him. How can a liberal-leaning young politician who campaigned on instituting social reforms and curbing the influence of the monarchy and the military win the trust of non-elected older senators, who owed their positions from the military, which is loyal to the King? Can he convince at least 63 of those senators to join their House counterparts and back his candidacy?

Those questions will continue to linger as Pita navigates the perilous path to power in a country with a long history of well-built military influence and military takeovers.

While the senators take the oath to be loyal to the country's constitution, few doubt where their politics lean.

Almost all of Thailand's 250 senators are appointed by the Thai Royal Army with the consent of the king or elected by fellow senators. They serve for at least one term, which is equivalent to five years in office.

A minority of the senators automatically earn their membership by virtue of their positions, including the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the military as well as the chiefs of the army, navy, air force and police. A seat is also reserved for the secretary of the defence ministry.

Since the senators are mostly appointed by the military, many of them also have military and security forces backgrounds. The majority was even appointed by the same military leaders who staged the coup d'etat in 2014. Former ministers, civil servants and lawyers have also been appointed senators.

In a move aimed at winning the crucial votes of the senators, the Move Forward Party and its coalition partners dropped from its list of legislative priorities the plan to amend a lese-majeste law, which punishes perceived insults of the monarchy with up to 15 years in jail.

The lese-majeste law has drawn criticism by activists and young voters, who accused the current government of Prayut Chan-ocha of using it to stifle dissent during his almost decade in power starting with the May 2014 coup d'etat. The coup itself had received the endorsement of the Thai king.