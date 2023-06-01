WORLD
NATO chief: Alliance committed to political solution for Kosovo clashes
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks about Ukraine, Kosovo, Sweden’s accession ahead of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Oslo, Norway. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 1, 2023

NATO chief said on June 1 that sending additional troops to Kosovo "does not mean" that the alliance gives up on a possible political solution to the ongoing clashes.

Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks came before the informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Norway's capital Oslo.

Stoltenberg was questioned about sending an additional 700 NATO troops to Kosovo and keeping a battalion ready.

Responding to Anadolu Agency's query whether this preparation means that the alliance expects the clashes may turn into a bigger conflict in Europe amidst the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Stoltenberg said: "This does not mean that NATO gives up on a political solution.”

He added that they are sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Albanians are the largest ethnic group in Kosovo, followed by Serbs, especially in the north, near the border with Serbia.

During the clashes, at least 30 NATO soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, more than 53 civilians were injured by shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
