NATO chief said on June 1 that sending additional troops to Kosovo "does not mean" that the alliance gives up on a possible political solution to the ongoing clashes.

Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks came before the informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Norway's capital Oslo.

Stoltenberg was questioned about sending an additional 700 NATO troops to Kosovo and keeping a battalion ready.

Responding to Anadolu Agency's query whether this preparation means that the alliance expects the clashes may turn into a bigger conflict in Europe amidst the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Stoltenberg said: "This does not mean that NATO gives up on a political solution.”

He added that they are sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.