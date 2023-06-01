At least 17 civilians were killed in clashes in the south of Sudan's capital, local medics have said as fighting continues between the country's army and paramilitary forces.

In a statement on Thursday, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said the Mayo area witnessed heavy shelling late Wednesday night, leaving at least 106 others injured, including 36 people who required surgical intervention.

The death toll could be higher as heavy shelling continues in the capital Khartoum, which for weeks has been the scene of clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"The medical staff at Bashaer Governmental Teaching Hospital experienced great pressure in dealing with cases due to their large number and the lack of medical staff," added the statement, calling on doctors and medical staff near the hospital to "provide assistance."

The recent violence in Sudan has left at least 863 civilians dead and thousands injured since April 15, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said.

On Monday, Sudan's warring rivals agreed to extend a seven-day truce, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US, for five more days.