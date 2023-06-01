President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election is not just a triumph for Türkiye but "a beacon of hope" for a world seeking unity, compassion, and resolution in the face of division and conflict, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Altun shared his views in an op-ed for Al Jazeera on Wednesday after Erdogan won the presidential run-off — the country's first ever — with more than 52 percent of the vote.

The May 28 presidential run-off has solidified the country's democracy and brought optimism, he said, adding that President Erdogan's re-election for another five years represents a positive development for regional stability and global peace.

Altun highlighted the significance of Erdogan's victory, stating that it represents a positive development for regional stability and global peace, pointing out the Turkish people's trust in his leadership.

"The results reaffirm the vibrancy of Türkiye's political landscape and the faith Turkish people have in their democracy," Altun said.

"That Turkish voters trusted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lead the nation for another five years bodes exceptionally well for regional stability and global peace."

After declaring his victory, the president "humbly and graciously embraced the entire nation, recognising the need to earn political support by delivering tangible results" and serving all Turkish citizens, he said.