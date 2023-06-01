When Chloe Cole was an impressionable 13-year-old, she began taking puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones – a set of drugs that delay natural biological changes. Two years later, surgeons removed her breasts in a double mastectomy. Only one doctor warned her about the potential adverse consequences of the surgery. She regrets not heeding that advice.

Chloe suffered from gender dysphoria, a medical condition in which people don’t associate with their biological sex. But experts say children with the disorder often grow out of their gender-related anxiety. Often, they are victims of confusion borne out of other reasons like depression and self-esteem issues.

Cole, now 18, is one of many girls who have ‘detransitioned’, saying their decision to transition into a boy by taking gender-altering drugs and surgeries was wrong.

Cole wants to be a mother one day, but she might never be able to breastfeed.

“Something beautiful and uniquely female was taken away from me forever. I was perfectly healthy before that,” she said in an interview. “I was just a kid.”

These girls, their parents and medical practitioners in many countries are raising concerns about complicated and unproven medical interventions administered to minors.

The controversial gender-change therapies have come under the spotlight at a time when there’s a push by concerned parents against the normalisation of homosexual relationship discussions in primary schools.

In the US, UK and other so-called advanced economies, children are frequently encouraged to choose their own ‘pronouns’, which in some cases has created confusion in their minds, experts say.

How did we end up here?

In the past two decades, the idea of ‘gender-affirming care’ has become pervasive among the international medical establishment. It basically says that if a boy or a girl is confused about his or her gender, he or she can opt for medical intervention, which can involve surgeries.

The problem is that the patients are too young to foresee the consequences of their decision, and doctors do not provide sufficient warnings before the ‘treatments’ start.

“If you are 15-16-year-old and having a mastectomy, you are not really at the age where you are thinking about having a baby sometime in the future. You don’t know what the future holds,” says Dr Karleen Gribble, who works at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Western Sydney University.

“Fifteen years down the track, you have a baby, and you don’t have breasts, then you can’t do anything about it because it’s a kind of final decision. There is no going back.”

Lately, health institutions where children with gender dysphoria are referred to have come under scrutiny.

In February, a former employee of The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital turned a whistleblower when she wrote a scathing article, detailing how minors were hurriedly put on irreversible medical procedures without proper counselling, warnings or investigation.

Children with psychiatric issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and bipolar disorder were being diagnosed with gender dysphoria and advised to go under the surgeon’s knife, Jamie Reed wrote in the article for The Free Press.

“Some weeks, it felt as though almost our entire caseload was nothing but disturbed young people.”

Social contagion