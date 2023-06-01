Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have claimed to uncover a United States intelligence operation being conducted via a virus program on Apple mobile phones.

"In the course of securing Russian telecommunications infrastructure, anomalies characteristic only of Apple cell phone users and caused by previously unknown malicious software exploiting vulnerabilities in the manufacturer’s software were revealed," a statement by the security agency said on Thursday.

It added that several thousand Apple phones, not limited to domestic users, were infected with the malware.

"In addition to domestic subscribers, instances were revealed of the infection of foreign numbers and subscribers using SIM cards registered with diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including those of NATO member states and post-Soviet countries, as well as Israel, Syria, and China," the FSB said.

US 'above the law'