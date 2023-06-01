A new anti-terrorism law aiming to criminalise membership in terrorist organisations, one of Türkiye's main demands to ratify Sweden's NATO bid, has come into force in the Nordic country.

The law, implemented on Thursday, will bring up to four years in prison for those who participate in terrorist activities or cooperate with terrorist organisations.

This includes those who participate in activities with the intent to support, strengthen or encourage a terrorist organisation.

In an interview with the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter in April, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the legislation would come into force on June 1, adding that the new law would assuage Türkiye's concerns.

The PKK has "extensive work in Sweden to raise money and finance terrorist activities aimed at Türkiye," and uses Sweden as a base for drug sales and other activities that also harm Swedish society, the minister was quoted as saying in the daily.

Broader powers against terrorists