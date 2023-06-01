TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Sweden enforces new anti-terrorism law to meet Türkiye's NATO demands
With the new law, those who participate in terrorist activities or cooperate with terrorist organisations could face up to 4 years in prison.
Sweden enforces new anti-terrorism law to meet Türkiye's NATO demands
The law was ratified by the Swedish parliament last month. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
June 1, 2023

A new anti-terrorism law aiming to criminalise membership in terrorist organisations, one of Türkiye's main demands to ratify Sweden's NATO bid, has come into force in the Nordic country.

The law, implemented on Thursday, will bring up to four years in prison for those who participate in terrorist activities or cooperate with terrorist organisations.

This includes those who participate in activities with the intent to support, strengthen or encourage a terrorist organisation.

In an interview with the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter in April, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the legislation would come into force on June 1, adding that the new law would assuage Türkiye's concerns.

The PKK has "extensive work in Sweden to raise money and finance terrorist activities aimed at Türkiye," and uses Sweden as a base for drug sales and other activities that also harm Swedish society, the minister was quoted as saying in the daily.

RelatedTürkiye's concerns in mind, Sweden approves new anti-terrorism law

Broader powers against terrorists

RECOMMENDED

If there are aggravating reasons, the penalty for the law's targeted crimes will be a minimum of two years, which can be increased to a maximum of eight years for crimes deemed serious.

According to the law, those involved in crimes such as supplying weapons, ammunition, flammable and explosive materials, transportation support, and renting land and property to a terrorist organisation can be sentenced to up to four years in prison.

If there are aggravating reasons for these crimes, prison sentences ranging from 1.5 to 7 years will be imposed.

The law gives authorities much broader powers to detain and prosecute people who finance or otherwise support terrorist organisations.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed last June in Madrid to address Ankara’s security concerns.

RelatedPKK operating freely in Sweden 'completely unacceptable': Altun
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs