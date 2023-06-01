The World Trade Organization (WTO) has said global goods trade remained depressed in the first quarter of this year, but added there could be a turnaround in the second quarter.

The world's largest international economic organisation said in a report on Wednesday that the value of its barometer index rose to 95.6 in the latest reading, up from 92.2 in March, but remaining well below the baseline value of 100.

This suggests "a below-trend stabilisation and the beginnings of an upturn in merchandise trade volumes," it said, adding "the road to trade recovery may be bumpy."

The volume of merchandise trade in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down 2.4 percent, compared to the previous quarter, and fell 0.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to the report.

This was due to factors such as Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, high inflation in advanced economies, and tighter monetary policy by central banks around the world.