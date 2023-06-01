BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
WTO expects potential rebound in global trade for Q2 amidst 'depressed' Q1
"The road to trade recovery may be bumpy," says World Trade Organization.
WTO expects potential rebound in global trade for Q2 amidst 'depressed' Q1
The WTO noted its preliminary data suggest that the recent pickup in export orders points to an increase in demand for traded goods in the second quarter of this year / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
June 1, 2023

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has said global goods trade remained depressed in the first quarter of this year, but added there could be a turnaround in the second quarter.

The world's largest international economic organisation said in a report on Wednesday that the value of its barometer index rose to 95.6 in the latest reading, up from 92.2 in March, but remaining well below the baseline value of 100.

This suggests "a below-trend stabilisation and the beginnings of an upturn in merchandise trade volumes," it said, adding "the road to trade recovery may be bumpy."

The volume of merchandise trade in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down 2.4 percent, compared to the previous quarter, and fell 0.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to the report.

This was due to factors such as Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, high inflation in advanced economies, and tighter monetary policy by central banks around the world.

RECOMMENDED

"The easing of pandemic controls in China starting in December 2022 appears to have boosted port traffic in the country, but this was outweighed by reduced vessel traffic in Europe," the report said.

The WTO noted its preliminary data suggest that the recent pickup in export orders points to an increase in demand for traded goods in the second quarter of this year.

RelatedBattle of oranges: Tonnes of South African fruit stranded at European ports
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs