Top diplomats from BRICS countries have called for a "rebalancing" of the global order during talks in South Africa, as the bloc seeks a larger voice in the international arena.

Foreign ministers from the five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met in Cape Town on Thursday for a two-day conference overshadowed by the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

"Our gathering must send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, that it is rebalancing and that old ways cannot address new situations," India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during opening remarks.

"We are a symbol of change and must act accordingly."

Russia's offensive in Ukraine has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage, pushing it to seek closer ties with China and others, including South Africa.

Pretoria, which says it wants to stay neutral over the war but is accused by critics of tilting towards the Kremlin, has long advocated for BRICS to act as a counterbalance to a western dominated international order.

"Our vision of BRICS is for our partnership to provide global leadership in a world fractured by competition, geopolitical tension, inequality, and deteriorating global security," South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told the meeting.

"Our discussions today will therefore focus on opportunities... strengthening and transforming global governance systems".