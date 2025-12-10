The UN human rights chief has said he is "extremely worried" that a repeat of atrocities in Al Fasher, which fell under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in late October, might be seen in Sudan's Kordofan.

"From Darfur and the Kordofans to Khartoum and Omdurman and beyond, no Sudanese civilian has been left untouched by the cruel and senseless violence," Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

"I am extremely worried that we might see in Kordofan a repeat of the atrocities that have been committed in Al Fasher."

Responding to a question regarding Al Fasher, he said: "We are talking about very serious atrocity crimes, war crimes for sure, potentially also crimes against humanity."

He stressed that there is an ethnically motivated violence that has come into play.

Massacres