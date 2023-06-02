US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held discussions with top Israeli officials on global and regional issues, including coordination to ''prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ways to counter threats from Iran and its proxies.''

Sullivan hosted his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer at the White House on Thursday.

He reaffirmed the Biden administration's goal of further enhancing Israel’s security and economic integration throughout the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan also stressed the need to take additional steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, said the statement.

They also discussed Russia's ''deepening'' military relationship with Iran and the importance of supporting Ukraine in defence of its territory and citizenry, including from Iranian drones, it added.

The meeting is a follow-up on a US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group that was held in March.

