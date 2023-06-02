President Joe Biden has taken a face-first tumble after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but he appeared unhurt — and joked about it later.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

"I got sandbagged," the president told reporters with a smile when he arrived back at the White House on Thursday evening before pretending to jog into the residence.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly afterwards that "he's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Returning by Air Force One and Marine One to the White House later, Biden had another spot of bad luck: he bumped his head exiting the door of the helicopter.

Trump, DeSantis on Biden fall

Trump, 76, was campaigning in Iowa when he heard about Biden's stumble and alluded to his own episode.