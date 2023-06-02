Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in at the Turkish parliament on Saturday, the country's communications director has said.

Speaking to 24 TV, Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday that President Erdogan will also announce his new Cabinet on the same day.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, said Altun.

The president will also host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony, he added.

Altun said President Erdogan will announce his new Cabinet later that night.

He accused social media companies of taking sides during the Turkish elections, saying Twitter seems to be ''serving the political interests of the US.''