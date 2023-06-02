TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan to be sworn in for new term after historic re-election
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also announce a new cabinet on Saturday, Türkiye's communications director says.
Erdogan won the presidential run-off election on Sunday by securing 52.18 percent of the vote. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in at the Turkish parliament on Saturday, the country's communications director has said.

Speaking to 24 TV, Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday that President Erdogan will also announce his new Cabinet on the same day.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, said Altun.

The president will also host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony, he added.

Altun said President Erdogan will announce his new Cabinet later that night.

He accused social media companies of taking sides during the Turkish elections, saying Twitter seems to be ''serving the political interests of the US.''

Erdogan won the presidential run-off election on Sunday by securing 52.18 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82 percent votes.

Parliamentary election

In May 14 elections, the Justice and Development (AK) Party of Erdogan emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People’s Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and the New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner the Good (IYI) Party, secured a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party with four.

SOURCE:AA
