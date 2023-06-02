Twenty-two time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic is once again facing strong condemnation following his recent comments concerning the tense situation in Kosovo.

After his first-round tennis match at the ongoing French Open, the Serb made a political statement when he wrote on a TV camera lens in Serbian: "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence."

Djokovic also told the media in Paris that "Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country."

Kosovo's Olympic authorities agitated for disciplinary actions against the Serb while French sports' minister Amelie Oudea-Castera deemed Djokovic's remarks "not appropriate".

Djokovic’s comments followed the violence in northern Kosovo where ethnic Albanian mayors took office in areas, which are largely inhabited by ethnic Serbs who had boycotted the elections. Majority of Kosovo’s population is ethnic Albanian. But Serbs hold the majority in the northern towns.

The issue opened old social fissures in the Balkan nation, amid injuries to some 30 Nato-led peacekeepers, with the violence erupting on ethnic and political fault lines.

The US and EU have condemned Kosovo’s decision to use force to enter municipal buildings from where the new elected mayors were supposed to work.

The discord dates back centuries, with Serbians upholding Kosovo as fundamental to their nation-state and religion - with medieval Serb Orthodox Christian monasteries located in Kosovo.

Around 90 percent of ethnic Albanians are Muslim while ethnic Serbs are largely Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics.

Kosovo's majority ethnic Albanians consider Kosovo their homeland and charge Serbia with occupation and repression including the 1998 violence in which thousands of ethnic Albanians were killed.

Across Kosovo today, ethnic Albanians make up the majority of the population although Kosovo is home to an ethnic Serb minority in the north along its border with Serbia.

In 2008 Kosovo declared independence from Serbia while Belgrade and its allies refused to recognise it, effectively preventing Kosovo from having a seat at the United Nations.

Serbia and Serbs in Kosovo do not recognise Kosovo's independence, continuing to lay claim to the territory, despite having no formal control.

Nevertheless, the French and international tennis authorities said no Grand Slam rules had been broken by Djokovic who said he would say it again..

"Of course I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is," insisted Djokovic.

"It's something that I stand for. So that's all. I have no more comments on that. I said what I needed to say," he added at a press conference.

Nevertheless, similar controversies have followed the Serb throughout his career.

Antivax

In 2022, Djokovic arrived in Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open. Travel around the world was conditional upon Covid vaccinations but the Serb had not taken the shorts and instead claimed to have a valid medical exemption from the vaccine.

Following a legal battle, Djokovic's visa was cancelled on "health and good order grounds" and he was deported.

The Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic denounced what he called a “political witch hunt" against Djokovic by Australian authorities.

At the time Djokovic described the situation as "uncomfortable" while his unvaccinated status also led to a ban on him competing at the 2022 US Open.