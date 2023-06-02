WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan raises concerns over ChatGPT-maker's data collection practices
Japan's privacy watchdog called on OpenAI to reduce sensitive data collection, warning the company with further action it has more concerns.
Japan raises concerns over ChatGPT-maker's data collection practices
Illustration shows OpenAI logo / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 2, 2023

Japan's privacy watchdog has warned OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup behind the ChatGPT chatbot, not to collect sensitive data without people's permission.

OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning, the Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement on Friday, adding it may take further action if it has more concerns.

Regulators around the world are scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to the arrival of the internet.

While Japan has been on the backfoot with some recent technology trends, it is seen as having greater incentive to keep pace with advances in AI and robotics to maintain productivity as its population shrinks.

The watchdog noted the need to balance privacy concerns with the potential benefits of generative AI including in accelerating innovation and dealing with problems such as climate change.

RelatedChatGPT blocked in Italy over privacy concerns; may return with adjustments
RECOMMENDED

Regulating AI

Japan is the third-largest source of traffic to OpenAI's website, according to analytics firm Similarweb.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in April met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with an eye to expansion in Japan, ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit where Kishida led a discussion on regulating AI.

The EU, a global trendsetter on tech regulation, is working on what could be the first set of rules to govern AI.

Altman last week said OpenAI had no plans to leave Europe after earlier suggesting the startup might do so if EU regulations were too difficult to comply with.

RelatedWhat is GPT-4?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on