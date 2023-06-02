A leading Pakistani human rights lawyer in the southern port city of Karachi is missing after more than a dozen armed men snatched him from his car, his family has said.

Jibran Nasir's wife said on Friday the couple were returning home after dining out on Thursday evening when armed men in two white vans intercepted their car in an upscale area.

The men took Nasir away but left her unharmed, said Mansha Pasha. She said she did not know who was behind the abduction.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Nasir’s abduction and the police said they were investigating.

The disappearance drew condemnation from rights activists who planned to rally in the city later on Friday to demand Nasir's release.

Forced disappearances?

Amnesty International said the Pakistani “authorities must expeditiously and impartially investigate and determine his whereabouts."

"If in state custody, Jibran must either be released immediately or if there is sufficient evidence, produce him in a civilian court,” the London-based watchdog said on Twitter.