NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is set to visit Türkiye to attend the Saturday inauguration of re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hold bilateral talks.

In a statement on Friday, NATO said Stoltenberg would attend Erdogan's inauguration after the Turkish president was last week re-elected to serve another five-year term.

The statement said the visit would extend into Sunday and Stoltenberg would "have bilateral meetings with President Erdogan and with senior Turkish officials".

Stoltenberg said on Thursday during a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Norway that he would soon visit Ankara to work towards Sweden joining "as early as possible", after speaking with Erdogan by phone earlier this week.

Greece's Foreign Minister Vasilis Kaskarelis will also attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Kaskarelis will also attend a dinner to be hosted by Turkish president on Saturday for foreign government representatives, the ministry added.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also attend Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony, according to a statement by the country's cabinet of ministers press service released on Friday.

Related Turkish President Erdogan to be sworn in for his second term on June 3

Sweden's NATO bid