Imams and scholars on Islam have released a joint statement on same-sex relationships and transgender marriages, saying that sexual relations can only occur through the institution of marriage, and only between a man and a woman.

The statement, which was released on May 23 under the title "Navigating Differences: Clarifying Sexual and Gender Ethics in Islam", aims to clarify Islam’s position on “sexual and gender ethics”, while also “recognising our constitutional obligation to exist peacefully with those whose beliefs differ from ours.”

God’s absolute knowledge and wisdom

The statement highlights the fundamental principle of Islam, which is the complete submission to God and the recognition of His absolute knowledge and wisdom. It emphasises that the ultimate source of morality is Divine guidance, as explicitly outlined in the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed. The scholars reaffirm the following key principles:

“By submitting to God, we declare that only He possesses absolute knowledge and wisdom. Therefore, it follows from this submission that the ultimate source and basis of morality is Divine guidance, not just reason or societal trends."

Marriage

The scholars assert that Islam recognizes the institution of marriage as the only permissible context for sexual relations, emphasizing that it can only occur between a man and a woman. The Quran explicitly condemns sexual relations within the same sex and prohibits premarital and extramarital sexual acts. These principles have gained the status of religious consensus among Muslims.

"By a decree from God, sexual relations are permitted within the bounds of marriage, and marriage can only occur between a man and a woman."

Humanity consists of males and females

Regarding gender, scholars affirm that Islam defines humanity as consisting of males and females, spiritually equal before God. While men and women have different characteristics and roles, scholars stress that imitating the appearance of the opposite gender is explicitly condemned in Islam. They call upon Muslims to respect God's wisdom in creation.

"God defined humanity as consisting of males and females and declared that He… ‘created (humans) from a male and a female and made them into peoples and tribes so that you may come to know one another’(Quran, al-Ḥujurāt: 13; see also al-Najm: 45)."

Actions and feelings