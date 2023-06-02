Türkiye’s democracy truly emerged in 1950 when the country moved from the one-party rule of the Republican People Party (CHP) to embrace a multi-party system in an election won by the conservative Democratic Party (DP).

Since then, Türkiye has had centre-right governments for nearly seven decades despite several military coups, all against conservative governments. And during this period, AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s uninterrupted rule has dominated the political landscape since 2003.

Despite some similarities, two political elements appear to distinguish the Erdogan-led governments and previous conservative experiences. They also explain why the Turkish president and the AK Party leader has been an invincible political force in the last three decades.

First, Erdogan ring-fenced his civilian rule against potential military interference to the extent that the Turkish army lost its political influence and was unable to disrupt his government twice – in 2007 and 2016.

Second, Erdogan cemented an assertive foreign policy aligned with an independent Turkish political agenda, which aims to reach both the Muslim community abroad and newly-energised Turkic states in Central Asia.

Unlike many leaders who courted either the democratic West or communist China and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintained healthy relations with both blocs.

With the help of Türkiye’s growing defence industry, Erdogan has increased its sphere of influence across a vast swathe of territories – from the Libyan conflict to the Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute and the Ukraine war, in which Ankara has become a prominent mediator between Kiev and Moscow.

Erdogan’s growing stature as a global statesman and deft mediator has instilled a sense of nationalistic pride among all sections of Turks and cemented his legacy as one of Türkiye’s most influential leaders.

The combination of Erdogan’s empowerment of civilian rule based on a conservative-nationalist political sentiment along with the country’s aspirations to be a global power has created a winning ticket for the AK Party leader, according to experts.

Civilian rule

While Türkiye has had mostly conservative governments since 1950, the military – with a rigid understanding of French secularism (laicism) – intervened at different times between the 1960s and 1990s.

Ironically, every post-coup election was won by conservative parties which emerged as successors to parties banned by military-led governments

During this period, conservative leaderships – from Democratic Party’s Adnan Menderes to Adalet Party’s Suleyman Demirel and Refah Party’s Necmettin Erbakan - could not stave off the military coups due to internal divisions between the centre-right, religious-right and nationalists.

But Erdogan differed from his conservative predecessors with his ability to bring many Turkish conservatist - from both the religious-right or centre-right - under his leadership, as well as getting support from a large parcel of nationalists.

Using his conservative popular support base, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to resist the secularist establishment’s pressure in 2007 after a controversial military memorandum against his government.

This defiance paid off in an election victory in July 2007, And the same year, his party also won a referendum on changing the constitution to enact the rule of electing presidents by a popular vote. This paved the way for the country adopting a presidential model ten years later in another critical referendum. In 2014, Erdogan became Türkiye’s first elected president with a poll victory.

In July 2016, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popular support saw millions of Turkish citizens responding to his call to launch street protests to defeat a coup attempt mobilised by the FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation). At least, 252 people were killed and thousands of others were wounded when citizens braved bullets and tanks to defend democracy.