United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has offered to maintain current nuclear warhead limits with Russia, while making the case for putting rising power China at the centre of future arms control efforts.

Speaking at the annual Arms Control Association meeting on Friday, Sullivan also said the US would abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty until its 2026 expiration if Russia does the same.

"The United States does not need to increase our nuclear forces to outnumber the combined total of our competitors in order to successfully deter them," Sullivan said.

He also called on Moscow to start new talks for a post-2026 framework, saying "rather than waiting to resolve all of our bilateral differences, the United States is ready to engage Russia now to manage nuclear risks."

In the meantime, however, Washington wants the world's two leading nuclear powers to preserve the core of the New START treaty: A limit for each of 1,550 warheads.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in February said Moscow was suspending participation in New START, the last remaining pact limiting US and Russian strategic nuclear arms.

The State Department said on Thursday that it has made reciprocal "countermeasures" by suspending various aspects of the treaty, including on-site inspections and exchange of data.

Related Putin delivers nuclear warning to West over Ukraine, suspends START pact

Ready to engage China