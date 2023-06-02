Top Pakistani human rights lawyer Jibran Nasir, who was abducted by armed men in the country's biggest city of Karachi, has returned home according to the police.

His release on Friday came after dozens of protesters held a rally in Karachi to condemn his abduction.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Nasir's kidnapping on Thursday or where he had been held.

Nasir’s wife said the couple was returning home after dining out when a group of armed men in two white vans intercepted their car in an upscale area.

The men took Nasir away but left her unharmed, said the lawyer's wife Mansha Pasha. She said she did not know who was behind the abduction.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident, but the disappearance drew condemnation from rights activists who held the protest the next day.

