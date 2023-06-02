The assassinated wife of a retired Turkish ambassador has been remembered in an event in Spain marking the 45th anniversary of her death at the hands of an Armenian terrorist group.

The commemoration event took place on Friday in Madrid, on Monte Esquinza street, where the attack in which JCAG terrorists killed Necla Kuneralp on June 2, 1978, took place.

Kuneralp, the wife of Türkiye's Ambassador to Spain Zeki Kuneralp, was assassinated along with her brother, retired Ambassador Besir Balcioglu, and the driver of her diplomatic vehicle, Antonio Torres.

It was just one of many assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.

Azerbaijani and Pakistani also attended the event, where the Turkish Embassy’s Charge d'Affaires Ayse Zeybek said in an address that Armenian terror attacks have killed over 30 Turkish diplomats, public officials serving abroad and their families since the 1970s.

War against Türkiye