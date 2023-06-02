WORLD
Pakistan approves barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia
Left with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports, federal government is desperately trying to manage a balance of payments crisis and bring inflation under control.
Pakistan's government has ordered a clamp down on smuggling of flour, wheat, sugar, and fertilizer to Afghanistan. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 2, 2023

Pakistan has passed a special order to allow barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia for certain goods, including petroleum and gas, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Left with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports, Pakistan's government is desperately trying to manage a balance of payments crisis and bring inflation under control after it hit a record of nearly 38 percent last month.

The government order, called the Business-to-business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism 2023 and dated June 1, lists goods that can be bartered. State and privately owned entities would need approval to participate in the trade mechanism.

After Pakistan's first purchase of discounted Russian oil in April, petroleum minister Musadik Malik told Reuters news agency that Pakistan would only be buying crude, not refined products under the deal.

There was no confirmation about how the payment would be made. But, Malik said purchases could rise to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the first transaction went smoothly.

Last year, Pakistan imported 154,000 bpd of crude oil, little changed from 2021, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

Pakistan's government has also ordered a clamp down on smuggling of flour, wheat, sugar, and fertiliser to Afghanistan.

SOURCE:Reuters
