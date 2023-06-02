WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sergio Ramos to leave PSG with Messi at season's end
Ramos follows Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi in leaving the Parc des Princes with reports also linking Brazil's Neymar with a departure.
Sergio Ramos to leave PSG with Messi at season's end
Ramos made 180 international appearances, more than anyone in the country’s history. / Photo: Reuters FILE / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 2, 2023

French champions Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] have said that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season.

"We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said in a statement on Friday.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.

"Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al Khelaifi added.

Ramos, 37, arrived in the French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours before PSG's final game of the Ligue 1 season as they host Clermont.

Ramos follows Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner Messi in leaving the Parc des Princes with reports also linking Brazil's Neymar with a departure.

The ex-Sevilla defender won Ligue 1 twice in Paris, playing 57 games and his PSG contract ends on June 30.

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @psg," Ramos said on social media.

"I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedSergio Ramos to quit Real Madrid after 16-year spell

Milestones and records

Ramos, who won the 2010 World Cup and Messi, arrived in the same summer eyeing a Champions League title with PSG.

They were knocked out in the last 16 of both editions.

The Spanish defender started his career in 2004 at Sevilla, before transferring to Real Madrid in 2005, where he won 5 La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

With Spain, he won two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 along with the biggest trophy, 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ramos was integral to the squad and played every single minute of every single game.

Ramos has made 180 international appearances, more than anyone in the country's history.

He also holds another record of scoring 72 goals in La Liga, more than any defender in La Liga's history.

Another record to him, though not a positive one, is the highest number of red cards in the sport, being sent-off 20 times.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15