Two close allies of Colombian President Gustavo Petro have stepped down, embroiled in a scandal over the alleged illegal wiretapping of a nanny suspected by her boss of stealing a briefcase full of money.

Petro's chief of staff Laura Sarabia and ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti are under scrutiny after Sarabia's nanny allegedly fell victim to illegal surveillance following the disappearance of thousands of dollars from her employer's house.

To gain access to her calls, a false police report was allegedly used to link the nanny to organised crime — none less than the notorious Gulf Clan drug cartel, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa told a press conference on Thursday.

The nanny, Marelbys Meza, has also claimed she was subjected to illegal interrogation and a lie detector test in January at a building annexed to the presidential palace in Bogota.

Authorities investigating the claims have searched the building.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced Sarabia and Benedetti would be called to testify in a probe into the alleged illegal treatment of Meza.

Barbosa condemned what he called "Gestapo" methods allegedly used, which he said were "aberrant from a judicial point of view" and reminiscent of darker days of human rights violations in Colombia.

Petro said on Friday Sarabia and Benedetti "are withdrawing" from their posts pending the investigation.

"This government respects human rights, does not illegally intercept the phones" of anyone, the president insisted in an address at a military ceremony.

He referred in the announcement to Sarabia as "dear and esteemed."

'Kidnapped, stunned'

Before her employment at Sarabia's house, Meza had worked for Benedetti — a powerful politician who supported Petro's presidential campaign.