Argentines are expected to eat the most beef in five years in 2023, extending the South American country's reign as the No. 1 steak consumer per capita despite the painful impact of 109 percent inflation on food prices, according to a Rosario grains exchange report.

The major beef producer, where "asado" barbecues are a key part of the culinary culture and steakhouses dot city streets, has seen in recent years beef consumption dip as prices climbed and diners shifted to cheaper chicken and pork.

That, however, is partly reversing, even in the face of one of the world's highest inflation rates which has badly hurt spending power.

Analysts expect inflation could hit 130 percent by the end of the year.

"Despite everything, the traditional asado remains one of the pillars of the local gastronomic tradition, and a must at most Argentine dinner tables," the exchange said, adding likely beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person.