CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Argentines grill more steak despite biting 109% inflation
Beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person, Rosario grains report shows, despite highest inflation rate since 1991 pushing some 40% of population into poverty.
Argentines grill more steak despite biting 109% inflation
The proportion of beef in meat consumption climbed this year to 46 percent from 44 percent two years ago. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 3, 2023

Argentines are expected to eat the most beef in five years in 2023, extending the South American country's reign as the No. 1 steak consumer per capita despite the painful impact of 109 percent inflation on food prices, according to a Rosario grains exchange report.

The major beef producer, where "asado" barbecues are a key part of the culinary culture and steakhouses dot city streets, has seen in recent years beef consumption dip as prices climbed and diners shifted to cheaper chicken and pork.

That, however, is partly reversing, even in the face of one of the world's highest inflation rates which has badly hurt spending power.

Analysts expect inflation could hit 130 percent by the end of the year.

"Despite everything, the traditional asado remains one of the pillars of the local gastronomic tradition, and a must at most Argentine dinner tables," the exchange said, adding likely beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person.

RECOMMENDED

The exchange said the relative cost of beef versus pork and chicken had dropped since 2021, though it remained elevated versus a historical average.

Gross salaries were also slightly higher than in 2021, though again lower than historic averages.

The proportion of beef in meat consumption climbed this year to 46 percent from 44 percent two years ago.

However, the amount of beef and its share is still far below peaks of some 68 kg per capita and over 70 percent in the past two decades.

The recent bump in the data underscores the importance of beef in Argentine culture, even as the highest inflation rate since 1991 has pushed some 40 percent of the population into poverty.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15