Dialogue between the US and China is "essential" and will help avoid miscalculations that could lead to conflict, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, after Beijing declined an invitation for a formal meeting between him and his Chinese counterpart.

"The United States believes that open lines of communication with the People's Republic of China are essential — especially between our defence and military leaders", Austin said in remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore on Saturday.

"The more that we talk, the more that we can avoid the misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict."

He added that he was deeply concerned about China's unwillingness to engage to create better mechanisms for crisis management between the two militaries.

China's Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu had this week declined an invitation to meet Austin at the security summit.

On Friday, the two shook hands on the sidelines of the conference but did not have a "substantive exchange," the Pentagon said.

Li delivers his own speech on Sunday.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in Washington, said on Friday in an emailed statement that communication between China and the United States was conducive to a greater mutual understanding.

"However, now the US says it wants to speak to the Chinese side while seeking to suppress China through all possible means and continue imposing sanctions on Chinese officials, institutions and companies," the statement said.

"Is there any sincerity in and significance of any communication like this?"

Tensions over Taiwan

One of the thorniest security issues between the two superpowers is over the future of Taiwan, an island which Beijing says is its inseparable province.

US has voiced concerns that China could enter Taiwan with the US drawn into any conflict.