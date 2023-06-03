TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office as president
Erdogan was sworn in during a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony at Cankaya Palace as attention turns to the awaited announcement of his new Cabinet.
Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office as president
Erdogan received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Devlet Bahceli. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 3, 2023

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath of office as Türkiye's president after being re-elected in the country's May 28 runoff election.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament on Saturday, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

The presidential complex later hosted an inauguration ceremony attended by high-level officials from 81 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers and parliamentary and ministerial-level officials.

Representatives of international organisations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were also present.

"Türkiye entered a new path after the casting of votes ended and the results were announced. The Century of Türkiye has begun, and the doors of our country's growth have been opened," Erdogan said at his inauguration ceremony.

"I hope this lofty mission will be auspicious for my nation, to which I have devoted my life, to all parts of our heartland, and to humanity. I hope we will not disappoint our beloved nation that trusts me, our party and our alliance," Erdogan said.

The president added that he will not forget the outpouring of support he felt in Türkiye and surrounding regions on May 28.

RECOMMENDED

"We will embrace all 85 million people (in the country), regardless of their political views, origins, or sect," Erdogan pledged.

RelatedTürkiye elections: World leaders congratulate Erdogan on 'historic victory'

Erdogan hosted guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Presidential Palace, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the inauguration ceremony at around 1900 local time.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential run-off election last Sunday with 52.18 percent of the vote.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82 percent votes, according to final results released by the country's Supreme Election Council.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan to be sworn in for his second term on June 3
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot