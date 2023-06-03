WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel killed 112 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, West Bank in 2023: UN
Israeli forces also destroyed homes of 575 Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem and West Bank, says the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Israel killed 112 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, West Bank in 2023: UN
A child holds a tyre next to a barricade during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on March 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 3, 2023

Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of 2023, the UN said.

Friday's report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli forces killed 107 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of the year to May 29. A total of 4,229 were injured.

RelatedIsraeli army critically wounds Palestinian toddler in occupied West Bank

Fanatic Jewish settlers carried out 409 attacks against Palestinians with five being killed and 105 injured, according to the report.

RECOMMENDED

The homes of 575 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank were destroyed by Israeli forces, it said.

During Palestinian demonstrations in Israeli and Palestinian territories, 18 Israelis were killed and 111 injured.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid: ministry
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot