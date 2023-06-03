Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of 2023, the UN said.

Friday's report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli forces killed 107 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of the year to May 29. A total of 4,229 were injured.

Fanatic Jewish settlers carried out 409 attacks against Palestinians with five being killed and 105 injured, according to the report.