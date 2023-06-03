India has urged Germany to send back a 2-year-old Indian girl who has been in its foster care system for more than 20 months, saying it infringed on "her social, cultural and linguistic rights."

"We urge German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest, which is also her inalienable right as an Indian national," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters on Friday.

"Ariha’s continued placement in German foster care and infringement of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to the government of India and the parents," he said.

Ariha Shah was taken from her Indian parents by German authorities in Berlin in September 2021 when she was seven months old. Her father was working in Germany at the time, but the parents have since returned to India.

Shah's parents, according to Indian media reports, said she was accidentally injured by her grandmother, who was visiting from India, and authorities placed the girl in the custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office when they took her to the hospital.

Her custody has since become a diplomatic issue, with New Delhi taking it up with Germany’s foreign minister during a visit to India in December.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Bagchi also said the child's best interests can be fully realised when she is in her home country where her socio-cultural rights can be safeguarded.