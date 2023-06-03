WORLD
Iran to form naval alliance with Pakistan, India, Gulf states
Iran's navy commander Shahram Irani says regional countries have realised only cooperation with each other brings security to the area.
Iran's then Deputy Commander for Operations, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, visits a military plant in Sevastopol, Crimea, on August 4, 2016 to review military hardware. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 3, 2023

Iran's navy commander said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will also include India and Pakistan, Iranian media reported.

"The countries of the region have today realised that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area," Iran's navy commander Shahram Irani was quoted as saying on Saturday.

He did not elaborate on the shape of the alliance that he said would be formed soon.

Mending ties

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf Arab states.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran ended seven years of hostility under a China-mediated deal, stressing the need for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Naval commander Irani said the states that will take part in the alliance also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, and India.

Saudi Arabia's rapprochement with Iran has frustrated Israel's efforts to isolate Iran diplomatically.

The UAE, which was the first Gulf Arab country to sign a normalisation agreement with Israel in 2020, resumed formal relations with Iran last year.

Bahrain and Morocco later joined the UAE in establishing ties with Israel.

RelatedUS, Israeli officials discuss ways to prevent Iran from going nuclear
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
