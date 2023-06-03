Iran's navy commander said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will also include India and Pakistan, Iranian media reported.

"The countries of the region have today realised that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area," Iran's navy commander Shahram Irani was quoted as saying on Saturday.

He did not elaborate on the shape of the alliance that he said would be formed soon.

Related Pakistan approves barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia

Mending ties

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf Arab states.