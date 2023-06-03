Persistent fighting in Sudan's twin flashpoints of Khartoum and Darfur has forced volunteers to bury 180 bodies recovered from combat zones without identification, the Sudanese Red Crescent said.

Since fighting between Sudan's warring generals erupted on April 15, volunteers have buried 102 unidentified bodies in the capital's Al Shegilab cemetery and 78 more in cemeteries in Darfur, the Red Crescent said in a statement Friday.

Both regular army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have issued repeated pledges to protect civilians and secure humanitarian corridors.

But Red Crescent volunteers — supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross — have found it difficult to move through the streets to pick up the dead, "due to security constraints," the Red Crescent said.

In ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia last month, the warring parties had agreed to "enable responsible humanitarian actors, such as the Sudanese Red Crescent and/or the International Committee of the Red Cross to collect, register and bury the deceased in coordination with competent authorities."

Related Fighting intensifies in Khartoum despite US sanctions

Dire situation