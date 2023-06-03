WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers killed in shooting near Egyptian border
An Israeli army statement said an investigation was being carried out "in full co-operation with the Egyptian army".
Israeli soldiers killed in shooting near Egyptian border
An army statement identified the assailant as an Egyptian policeman, saying he was killed by Israeli troops after being found "in Israeli territory". / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
June 3, 2023

Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer have been killed near the countries' border, Israel and Egypt said, in an incident whose details remained unclear but which the countries said they were investigating jointly.

The Israeli military said an Egyptian policeman shot and killed two of its soldiers while they secured a military post at the Egyptian border early on Saturday, after forces successfully thwarted a large smuggling attempt overnight.

It said the Egyptian officer and a third Israeli soldier were killed hours later in a confrontation inside Israeli territory.

As soon as the two Israeli soldiers were discovered dead, the military treated the incident as a terrorist attack, said Eliezer Toledano, the Israeli military's Southern Command chief.

Egypt's military said the three Israeli and one Egyptian security personnel had been killed in an exchange of fire as the Egyptian security officer chased smugglers across the frontier.

RECOMMENDED

Egyptian and Israeli officials are probing the circumstances of the incident in full co-operation, the Israeli military and two Egyptian security sources said.

Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel and the more than 200km long border has largely remained calm.

The Israeli military spokesperson said that while drug smuggling attempts in the area were frequent, the last known infiltration into Israel that resulted in casualties happened some 10 years ago.

RelatedIsraeli jets bomb Gaza on fifth day as Egypt-led truce efforts linger on
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15