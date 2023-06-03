Tens of thousands of demonstrators have thronged Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities for the 22nd consecutive week to protest against a controversial plan to reform Israel's judicial system.

Israeli media said nearly 100,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv for Saturday's protest. The police do not supply official figures for the number of demonstrators.

On Friday, several hundred Israelis had protested outside Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea north of Tel Aviv in a demonstration police labelled as unauthorised.

There were at least 17 arrests.

"We will keep demonstrating to show them that even if they have paused in the reform plan we will stay mobilised — they will not be able to pass laws on the sly," said 55-year-old dentist Ilit Fayn at Saturday's Tel Aviv protest

"It's important for us to eliminate the possibility of Israel becoming a dictatorship," added Arnon Oshri, a 66-year-old farmer.

Demonstrators also stood a minute of silence for three Israeli soldiers killed earlier in a shooting near the border with Egypt.

The government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

In March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the reforms, which were moving through parliament and split the nation.